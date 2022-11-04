It Is Written in the Stars, Inspector Palmu

Not Available

Ms.Alli Pelkonen's terrier finds a body from Tähtitorninmäki, that's thought to be a wino at first. But Inspector Palmu knows a little better. And yes, it was a murder. Tähdet Kertovat, Komisario Palmu (1962) is directed by Matti Kassila, as were all of these movies.This is the third Inspector Palmu movie.Mika Waltari worked on the script, and after that he came up with the novel.