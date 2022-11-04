Not Available

It Is Written in the Stars, Inspector Palmu

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ms.Alli Pelkonen's terrier finds a body from Tähtitorninmäki, that's thought to be a wino at first. But Inspector Palmu knows a little better. And yes, it was a murder. Tähdet Kertovat, Komisario Palmu (1962) is directed by Matti Kassila, as were all of these movies.This is the third Inspector Palmu movie.Mika Waltari worked on the script, and after that he came up with the novel.

Cast

Helge HeralaMajor Carl Gustaf Vadenblick
Matti RaninToivo Virta
Leo JokelaVäinö Kokki
Esko SalminenVille Valkonen
Aino MantsasMrs. Annika Vadenblick
Pentti SiimesJournalist Nopsanen

View Full Cast >

Images