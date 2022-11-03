1931

It Pays to Advertise

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 17th, 1931

Studio

Not Available

To prove his thesis that any product--even one that doesn't exist--can be merchandized if it is advertised properly, a young man gets together with his father's savvy secretary to market a non-existent laundry soap. Complications ensue when his "product" turns out to be more successful than even he imagined--and now he has to deliver.

Cast

Carole LombardMary Grayson
Eugene PalletteCyrus Martin
Richard 'Skeets' GallagherAmbrose Peale
Louise BrooksThelma Temple
Norman FosterRodney Martin

