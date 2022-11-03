It Pays to Advertise

To prove his thesis that any product--even one that doesn't exist--can be merchandized if it is advertised properly, a young man gets together with his father's savvy secretary to market a non-existent laundry soap. Complications ensue when his "product" turns out to be more successful than even he imagined--and now he has to deliver.
|Carole Lombard
|Mary Grayson
|Eugene Pallette
|Cyrus Martin
|Richard 'Skeets' Gallagher
|Ambrose Peale
|Louise Brooks
|Thelma Temple
|Norman Foster
|Rodney Martin
