AC/DC's Bon Scott sang in the late 1970's the words "It's a Long Way to the Top if you wanna Rock and Roll". It's a Long Way review Thirty years later Andre Williams, Dirtbombs, Nashville Pussy, Southern Culture on the Skids and the Supersuckers tell you what it's like to be in a Rock and Roll band, to be on the road, to have record contracts, to lose record contracts and if it truly is a Long Way. This documentary, inspired by the words of AC/DC "It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll," compiles concert footage from four of the most beloved bands from the garage rock music scene, including the Dirtbombs, Nashville Pussy, Southern Culture on the Skids, and the Supersuckers