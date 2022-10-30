It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Kung Fu World!!!

Not Available

A spoof of the "investigative journalism" format of the HK TV show, "The Great Disclosure" (a program similar to "Hard Copy" and "Entertainment Weekly"). The program interweaves silly shenanigans with equally silly segments debunking common legends about Shaolin Temple, Hopping Corpses, the origins of Wing Chun, and the origins of Kung Fu in general. The film also hits on popular Qigong feats such as walking on fire, rolling in glass, breaking a spear with one's throat, and breaking bricks over one's head with a sledge hammer.