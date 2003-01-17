2003

It's All About Love

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 17th, 2003

Studio

Nimbus Film

It's All About Love is the story of two lovers and their attempts to save their relationship in a near-future world on the brink of cosmic collapse. John, and world-famous ice skating star, Elena, are about to sign divorce papers when they realise that, in spite of everything happening around them, their love is worth fighting for. It's All About Love is a fresh take on modern love and future life as two lovers struggle in a conspiracy of epic proportions.

Cast

Claire DanesElena
Sean PennMarciello
Douglas HenshallMichael
Alun ArmstrongDavid
Margo MartindaleBetsy
Mark StrongArthur

