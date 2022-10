Not Available

What you are about to see is the latest snowboard film created by Never Know films. See the 2009/2010 season in the lives of one of the best Bulgarian riders. To be precise - Dimitar Chokoev, Georgi Peltekov, Mario Benio, Lozio Dimitrov, Pavel Kristov, Antoni Krustev, Kiril Gustev and Hristo Hristov.