It's Always Right Now, Until It's Later - On Film.

In 2010, or maybe 2011, it’s hard to be certain about these things, I wrote and performed a show called It’s Always Right Now, Until It’s Later. I originally performed it in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival at the Traverse Theatre every morning at 10.30 before restaging it at St Anns Warehouse in New York, The National Theatre in London and The Royal Exchange in Manchester. This film was made on one single night towards the end of the Manchester run and is the entire show, in real time.