Not Available

From the same east coast shit kickers who brought you 'Hurts So Good' comes It's Always Snowing Somewhere Else. A celebration of friends, their adventures, and the spirit of East Coast Snowboarding. No sponsors, no heli-shots, no HD dollys or crazy special effects. Just a group of homies out of New York who love to shred, and snowboarding captured in its most raw form. Even if the snow is old, brown and crusty.