It's Good To Be The King: The Jerry Lawler Story

You hear his voice calling the action every week on WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, but there is more to being king other than having the best seat in the house! In this regal new documentary, Jerry "The King" Lawler shares the amazing story of his rise to royalty. Follow the WWE Hall of Famer from his early days to his championship-laden career in the ring, his incomparable reign at the broadcast table and a king-sized list of accolades along the way. Friends and peers also join The King for this revealing look inside the life of this enduring and revered figure in sports entertainment.