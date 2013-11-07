It's Me It's Me

Hitoshi Nagano (Kazuya Kamenashi), who works at an electronics store, picks up a cellphone left behind by a customer and goes about a scam. He calls the person's mother and pretends to be her son. He then gets the mother to transfer money to his bank account. Soon, Hitoshi gets a lot more than he bargained for. (Source: Asianwiki)
|Kazuya Kamenashi
|Hitoshi Nagano
|Yuki Uchida
|Sayaka
|Ryō Kase
|Tajima
|Midoriko Kimura
|Masae Nagano
|Ryo Iwamatsu
|Detective Murano
|Kiyohiko Shibukawa
