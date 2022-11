Not Available

In an attempt to prevent his daughter from spending her money needlessly on sweets, Mr. Moppet tells Lulu the story of The Grasshopper and The Ant. Seeing how the grasshopper wasted his money, and could count on no help from the ant, Lulu promises her father that he won't waste her money any more. But the temptation of the local candy store grows too strong, and Lulu buys all of the sweets that she can get hold of in order to "save up for the winter."