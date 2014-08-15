2014

IT'S NOT A DATE tells the story of Carly and Milo, a couple in their twenties on their first date. Although "It's not a date" but more of a casual meet at a local club; it begins as a classic girl meets boy saga with casual conversation that escalates to a night of passion. It evolves, NOT into a romantic partnership or a parting nod, to "bad chemistry" but instead with Carly. Frustrated with a life full of bad dates and believing that Milo is the worse of them she takes Milo on a detour into insanity so extreme he wishes "It's not a date."