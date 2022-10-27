1980

It's Not Me, It's Him

  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1980

Studio

Not Available

Pierre Renard is the blackboy of the writer George Vallier. At the time of a reception, the Italian actor Aldo Barazutti takes him for the writer and proposes to him to come to work with him in Tunisia with the development of a scenario. In fact Barazutti wants only to flee her wife to find her mistress Valerie. Misunderstandings when Vallier joined them. They must flee in the desert a jealous husband...

Cast

Aldo MaccioneAldo Barazzutti
Valérie MairesseValérie
Danielle MinazzoliCharlotte Renard
Pierre RichardPierre Renard

View Full Cast >

Images