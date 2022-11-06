Not Available

Hey party-goers, look who’s back! This is the long awaited return of ME on DVD. I developed this show on the road and received big LOL’s in LA, London, Edinburgh, and parts of Australia. Finally I toured my home country, New Zealand. It was absolutely choisome! (choice + awesome). Loads of you turned up, so thanks for jumping on board. Here’s the final stop on the Darby train – The mighty Civic Theatre, Auckland. In the extra’s section I have put together behind the scenes footage from the NZ tour, and my favourite characters, Bill Napier and Ron Taylor make an appearance. It’s Rhys Darby night!