Sweeney (Anthony Newley) is a playwright on a career decline. He spends much of his time wheedling money and beer out of his artistic friend Moriarty (Isaac Hayes). One of his few highlights is weekly sex with his ex-wife Georgia (Stefanie Powers). She is remarried to a rich but vile construction developer (Henry Ramer), but Sweeney and Gorgina are still in love.