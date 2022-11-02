It Shouldn't Happen To A Dog

Not Available

A pretty blonde with a Doberman pinscher walks into a bar on April Fool's Day and asks for a bag of bones. Thus begins a merry chase in which a newspaper reporter, a drunken policeman and a hand-painted necktie help locate the missing witness in a criminal investigation. Director Herbert I. Leeds' frantic 1946 comedy stars Allyn Joslyn, Carole Landis, John Alexander, Harry Morgan, John Ireland, Margo Woode, Whit Bissell, Jean Wallace, Kathryn Card, Reed Hadley, Ralph Sanford, Roy Roberts, Jeff Corey and Leonard Kibrick.