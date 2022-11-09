It Takes Time

Not Available

Camp Red Feather has begun and the children participate in a Pow Wow and learn about Native traditions. Unbeknownst to the children, the teachings of the Natives concerning climate change and Mother Earth will play a detrimental role when they are trapped during a storm. The Natives recount the story of the Creator, the story of the Brave Little Tortoise - a Native story depicting bravery, the children come in contact with the ancient sacred Native horse – the Curly Horse, and the children learn about the medicine bag. Due to the parents’ inability to accept each other in this small multicultural town, their children have learned to bully each other. Forbidden puppy love will bloom and the pranks will fly as the children encounter typical conflicts. The children learn to accept each other and work together when they have an unexpected run in with Nature. Will the town’s people be able to put aside their differences to save the children in time?