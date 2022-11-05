Not Available

En Voltam (I Did It) was based on Confession, a play by Rose Meller. Elma Bulla repeats her stage role as a young woman who takes the blame for a theft which she believes was committed by her lover. The ungrateful jerk assumes that she did commit the crime, and further supposes that she did it on behalf of his romantic rival. Throughout the rest of the film, Bulla tries to revoke her confession, only to find that no one will believe her. Only when the genuine culprit is revealed is Bulla cleared and reunited with her sweetheart -- though if ever there was a man unworthy of her devotion, it is surely this one! Devotees of newcomer Elma Bulla were thoroughly satisfied with this screen version of her theatrical triumph.