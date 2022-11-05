It Was Not Useless

Not Available

Boris Buzančić plays an idealistic young doctor who is assigned a nearly deserted village. The backwards residents at first resent Buzančić's new-fangled methods. Gradually, he proves his worth and wins their confidence. The clincher comes when Buzančić rids the community of a despotic villain (could this have been a veiled commentary about Yugoslavia's attitude toward the Soviet Union?). It was one of the better-received offerings at the 1957 Berlin Film Festival.