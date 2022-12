Not Available

In the second half of the 1970s, the squatters' movement emerged as a result of the housing shortage while a mass of property was empty. The squatters soon acquired a bad name for their violent outbursts, such as during the inauguration of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands. It Was Our City unravels the history of the Amsterdam squatters' movement through interviews with the squatters, for whom the political battle was more important than creating living space.