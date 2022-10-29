Not Available

It Was You Charlie

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A once accomplished sculptor, a former college art teacher, but now a lonely graveyard shift doorman, Abner Roth is sadly a mere shadow of his former self. Having lost the love of his life and haunted by the death of a woman in a terrible car accident a year ago, he is desolate and suicidal but amusingly so. Step in Zoe, a free spirited taxi driver with a large hart and persuasive disposition. Zoe's energy and outlook help Abner look at life anew and try to reconcile his conflicted past.

Cast

Michael D. CohenAbner
Aaron AbramsTom
Anna HopkinsMadeleine
Phyllis EllisEthel
Mike WilmotDetective Powell
Tony RosatoGus

View Full Cast >

Images