It Was You Charlie

A once accomplished sculptor, a former college art teacher, but now a lonely graveyard shift doorman, Abner Roth is sadly a mere shadow of his former self. Having lost the love of his life and haunted by the death of a woman in a terrible car accident a year ago, he is desolate and suicidal but amusingly so. Step in Zoe, a free spirited taxi driver with a large hart and persuasive disposition. Zoe's energy and outlook help Abner look at life anew and try to reconcile his conflicted past.
|Michael D. Cohen
|Abner
|Aaron Abrams
|Tom
|Anna Hopkins
|Madeleine
|Phyllis Ellis
|Ethel
|Mike Wilmot
|Detective Powell
|Tony Rosato
|Gus
