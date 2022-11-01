Not Available

A short inquisition of science by the paranormal. On-screen texts are lifted from Tarkovsky's film "Stalker" in which something more expansive and less explicable than logic or technology is offered as the conceptual pillar of the human spirit. The title is taken from a passage in Dostoyevsky's "The Possessed" about time after the Apocalpyse: "Kirillov: When the whole of man has achieved happiness, there won't be any time, because it won't be needed. It's perfectly true. Stavrogin: Where will they put it then? Kirillov: They won't put it anywhere. Time isn't a thing, it's an idea. It will die out in the mind."