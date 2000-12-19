Italian for Beginners

This fifth Danish Dogme film is about six vulnerable individuals whose lives are interwoven. In a city suburb, a young minister arrives to take up duties at a local church. He is persuaded by his assistant to join an Italian night school class, and he soon becomes the centre of a group of people to whom fate has dealt quite serious blows. Gradually each one in the group manages to overcome his/her predicament and find a happy solution. This Dogma production was shown at the Berlinale in 2001 where it surprisingly won a silver medal.
|Ann Eleonora Jørgensen
|Karen
|Anders W. Berthelsen
|Andreas
|Anette Støvelbæk
|Olympia
|Lars Kaalund
|Hal-Finn
|Sara Indrio Jensen
|Giulia
|Karen-Lise Mynster
|Real Estate Dealer
