Italiani! È severamente proibito servirsi della toilette durante le fermate

University protester, follower of Marx, Mao and Marcuse, Benito loves Patrizia, employed in a beauty institute, but she refuses to have more intimate relationships with her until the total revolution has triumphed. During a party, a bearded anarchist, nicknamed Garibaldi, proposes a change to Patrizia: her virginity for a car. The girl makes the boyfriend believe that he accepted the proposal. Promising to "fight the system from the inside" and since time passes and nothing happens, Benito allows himself to be "integrated" by the system.