A journey into the past and the future of Italo Disco music through the stories of the original 80's heroes and cult DJs and the voice of the new generation of artists, radio broadcasters and fans ready to carry on the Italo Disco Legacy. Featuring interviews with DJ Hell, I-F, Intergalactic Gary, Beppe Loda, and more, Italo Disco Legacy is an authoritative look at the history of the cult electronic style.