Italy & (This is) Water

A single day: from the tender break of dawn to the darkest night. One out of many days to come? Quite possibly the very last. A long farewell, an ultimate goodbye to a life we have grown to hold dear. Leading to a head-on dive into a new reality, into a new state of being. To long for the unknown. To desire to be at the mercy of chance. Last caresses in solidarity, last minutes in shelter. End means beginning. Death becomes birth. From water, back into water. From gas to solid. Everything is commenced by woman, everything ends with a woman.