Itchy Fingers

Biggie (Roy Chiao) and Tiny (Richard Ng) grow up together. They fight all the time. Biggie is a detective and Tiny is a thief. Biggie has the satisfaction of catching Tiny and putting him behind bars. When Tiny is released, he is approached by Daigau who wants Tiny's help to steal the world famous diamond. Tiny says no since he has decided to get the diamond all by himself. He befriends Tina, who is the daughter of the jeweler, to take him to the jewel shop to inspect it, but the diamond is disappeared and Tiny is suddenly finding himself the scapegoat. But Biggie convinces that it is the owner who pulls the job to cheat the insurance company. Tina later finds out she is not the jeweler's daughter. Biggie then makes proposal to Tiny to steal the diamond back and split the reward put up by the insurance company. The jeweler is caught while Biggie gets the credit and Tiny gets the million dollar reward. In addition, he gets Tina who has love with him. (Joy Sales)