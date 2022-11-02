Not Available

Truly reflecting Hong Kong people's attitudes of love and marriage, "Itchy Heart" tells a story of a married man who wants to look for excitement out of marriage by meeting someone new. As his wife going out for a trip, Chi-man's (Lau Ching-Wan) desires to new excitement have overwhelmed him as he meets beautiful and young Cherry (Cherry In) and his former girlfriend Bing (Carina Lau). After knowing his wife's affair, he decides to get divorced, without knowing whether he should give himself a second chance to be in love again. This is a comedy reflecting a so-real reality on marriage nowadays. With the detailed portraits of the characters' emotions, the story itself has successfully created echoes among the audience with its bitter-sweet scenario.