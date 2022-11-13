Item 72-D: The Adventures of Spa and Fon

Not Available

On his way home from a high school dance, Marlo, a 1950's tough guy is kidnapped out of the middle of a knife fight by two mischievous, extraterrestrial aliens Spa and Fon. They place their victim in suspended animation in another dimension, then deliberately bring him back to life in the year 2020, a world of peace and love. Seizing his opportunity to take advantage of the innocent trust and total absence of the ability to fight, Marlo bullies his way into taking over. Under orders from the Overvoice, and snickering at their own cleverness, Spa and Fon prepare to resurrect someone surprising to change history once again. —Edward Summer