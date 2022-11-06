Ithu Njangalude Katha

Not Available

Raghu, Ramankutty, Vasu, Santhosh and Johny are best friends. Johny is the son of a rich entrepreneur who begs for affection and Raghu, is happy-go-lucky youth. Santhosh is a jobless youth who is looking for a job while Ramankutty wants to enter in the cinema field. Vasu is a caring brother who is determined to work hard and get his sisters married. Their life takes a turn when Prabha arrives in their locality. Prabha comes there for her heart transplantation. Prabha becomes their friends while the five youth fall in love with her. What transpires later forms the crux of the story.