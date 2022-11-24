Not Available

Time begets History - it may be at the war front, at a nation or of a household. Joginder Singh was a dedicated Police Officer of Commissioner rank. He had his wife, two sons Vijay and Rakesh and daughter Jyoti. One day when Rakesh arrested Kalicharan, henchman of Alexander the kingpin of the underworld, Joginder Singh was slightly disturbed. He was even more disturbed when he came to know of the release of Kalicharan on account of his sons mercy appeal. As if this was not enough, Alexander himself was trapped by Police and the anger and ill will against Joginder Singh Commissioner of Police reached its climax. Alexander got himself free on bail and to take revenge from Joginder Singh, abducted his daughter Jyoti and molested her. When Joginder Singh was informed by Kalicharan's son about the tragedy, he rushed and killed a man present on the scene of tragedy thinking him to be responsible for the act.