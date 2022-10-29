Itinéraire Bis

Not Available

This gentle romantic comedy from France concerns Jean (Fred Testot), a 35-year-old man still living with his mother in Corsica, and employed as a cook at their family-owned restaurant. His future looks unexciting yet certain: it involves maintaining the business and remaining in the area. Life throws him a curve-ball, however, when a young woman named Nora (Leila Bekhti) accidentally falls into the ocean during a sailing race - and Jean spots her nearby. She captures his heart instantly, and soon, a new adventure beckons. The two embark on an unforgettable night that begins with a quiet, relaxing drive and ends with this enigmatic and seductive young woman leading Jean far from home. ~