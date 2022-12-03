Not Available

Ito Soma (Ren Komai) has talent for playing Tsugaru-shamisen. The music is native to Aomori Prefecture and involves the traditional folk instrument Tsugaru-shamisen, which is a plucked three-string instrument. Ito Soma learned to play Tsugaru-shamisen from her now deceased mother. Due to her strong Tsugaru dialect and her shy personality, she has a hard time playing in public and also experiences difficulty in social settings. She doesn't have any friends. To change herself, Ito Soma begins a part-time job at a maid cafe.