It's a Hi-5 Christmas

Tis the season to be jolly... Hi-5 have got Christmas all wrapped up with the ultimate gift - hours of singing, dancing and fun! Charli decorates the Hi-5 Christmas tree... Nathan wraps fun shaped Christmas presents... Kellie and Chats make Christmas goodies... Tim, with Hi-5's help, sings a special Christmas song... and Kathleen makes a sandy summer snowman. Plus as an extra special festive treat, Hi-5 sing all your favourite Christmas songs in their spectacular live Christmas Eve Concert. The stockings are up, the sleighs are out, the reindeer are ready and Santa is about to break into a sweat, so lets put the heat back into Christmas and celebrate the holiday season