Not Available

It's A Miracle, the musical stage play that has convinced hundreds of young men to serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Premiering in 1981 before almost 2,000 missionaries from the MTC and 4 sold-out BYU Education Week audiences, It's A Miracle went on to become one of the most successful LDS touring productions ever, travelling through 33 states between 1981 and 1984. This play has touched the hearts of thousands of all faiths, bringing them a broader understanding of their LDS friends and neighbors. Based on true experiences, It's A Miracle tells the story of Michael Drake's struggle in making his decision to serve a mission and some of the results of that decision. The fun, frolicking and heartwarming moments make this show of interest to all ages. It's A Miracle was taped before live audiences at Timpview High School in Provo, Utah, during its two final performances in October, 1984. –ldsfilm.com