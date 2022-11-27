It's a Wonderful Red Green Christmas

Not Available

It's that time of year again: Christmas, when you spend money you don't have to buy family members, who you don't like to be around anyway, things they don't need, can't use and will get rid of in a garage sale before summer. So this year, do something different. Spend the holidays at Possum Lodge! It's really the ideal place for an old-fashioned Christmas. The guys are going to organize a Santa Claus Parade, Harold's going to attempt to lead a chorus of carols, and I'm going to demonstrate how to make your own animated lawn decorations. Plus, we'll give the husbands some advice on how to minimize serious marital repercussions from inappropriate gift choices. (In other words, we'll tell you what not to buy your wife.) Happy Holidays! Red