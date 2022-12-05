It's Big It's Black It's Jack 9

Not Available

The biggest innovation is Jack Napier's decision to make this the official teen edition of the series. All of the lovely ladies here were either 18 or 19 at the time of filming. Jacks manifesto during shooting was simple: If a girl 20 or older showed up on set, we sent her home. Sultry teenager Andrea Kelly starts the action in grand fashion, slipping into a sexy anime-influenced outfit for her seduction of the formidable Mr. Napier. Jack wasted no time in exploring Tara Lynn Foxx`s smoldering sensuality, her easygoing personality, and her willingness to please on camera. The next teenager in Jacks line-up, Taylir Scott, is similarly impressive, displaying a sincere fondness for interracial screwing, with a welcome emphasis on deepthroating and swallowing. Bringing the movies youth-driven theme full circle, teen queens Amber Sun and Janet Saisque shine in back-to-back displays of young lust that prove these sultry little women have big appetites.