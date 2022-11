Not Available

Who doesn’t love a depressing, oblique animated short film? Director and animator Schepperd blends abstract design with narrative storytelling in a shadow-filled world to set up what appears to be an execution averted at the last second thanks to the intervention of a horse-hair covered hero. From there, the story evolves into a psychedelic fever dream featuring horsewhips, dragons, and devils — not bad for two-and-a-half minutes.