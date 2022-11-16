It's Elementary: Talking About Gay Issues in School

Not Available

As the title implies, this documentary is educational and aimed at helping parents learn to untangle fact from fiction concerning homosexual people. The film is taken from educational session that took place in seven elementary and middle schools from around the country that each participated a frank workshop for students discussing homosexuality with the hope of eradicating myths and promoting tolerance and understanding. During each session, gay people offer brief lectures and question and answer periods for the children. Also include in the film is a segment in which teachers themselves argue the place of the issue in their curriculum.