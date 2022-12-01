Not Available

In the fourth episode of StorefrontTV Season 3, Julieta Gil builds upon a series of works entitled Nuestra Victoria (Our Victory) about a prominent Mexico City monument, the Ángel de la Independencia (Angel of Independence). Last summer, hours after serving as the site of protests focused on violence against women, the Ángel was boarded up. The government soon began working on its restoration, erasing the voices of protest that it carried. Se va a caer (It’s Gonna Fall), created in collaboration with Concepción Huerta, allows the words and actions of civil resistance to be maintained in our collective memory.