Not Available

Yehi Hai Zindagi is a hit 1977 Hindi-language film. Produced by B. Nagi Reddy, it is directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan. The film stars Sanjeev Kumar, Seema Deo, Utpal Dutt, Lucky Ali, Ramesh Deo and Neeta Mehta. The film's music was composed by Rajesh Roshan. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kaliyuga Kannan (1974).