Little Richard, The Shirelles and Sounds Incorporated perform on UK television in 1964. Songs include: "Rip It Up," "Lucille," "Long Tall Sally," "Everybody Loves A Lover" and "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" (The Shirelles), "I've Got the Joy Joy Joy Joy," "Send Me Some Lovin'," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," "Good Golly Miss Molly," "Tutti Frutti," and "Jenny Jenny."