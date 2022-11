Not Available

A recounting of the making of 'Some Like It Hot' starring Marilyn Monroe and directed by Billy Wilder - now regarded as one of the great comedies in the history of cinema. During filming, Marilyn was required to knock on a hotel room door and say the line: 'It's me. Sugar.' With Wilder; her co-stars, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, and her husband, Arthur Miller, looking on, Marilyn finally nails the line - e...after 47 takes.