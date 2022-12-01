It's Not Repetition, It's Discipline

Not Available

Dandelion Records and DVD's present Probably the nearest you will ever get to an official documentary on Mark E Smith and The Fall. Put together over a period of 13 years by three Danish Fall fans and with full involvement from Mark E Smith this film gives a real insight into the mechanisms of The Fall. Features many live clips and rehearsals of both The Fall and Smith and Ed Blaney. The cast list includes Mark E Smith, John Peel (a real in depth contribution from Peelie), Henry Rollins, Thurston Moore, David Gedge, Stephen Malkmus, Dee Dee Ramone, Peter Hook, Grant Showbiz, John Cooper Clarke, Damo Suzuki, Gary Lucas, Ed Blaney, Jim Watts, Spencer Birtwistle, Ben Pritchard, Zlatko Buric, Alan Wise, The Other Dave and Fall Fan Dave. Bonus material includes a great interview with Mark E Smith in what was his favourite pub near Heaton Park in Manchester (sadly the pub is now closed)