The famous Teahupoo wave, nicknamed "the perfect wave", was bigger than ever in 2019. In August 2019, mountains of water dropped on the coral reef like bombs. Towed by jet skis, local surfers tried and succeeded what seemed impossible. Bravery and dauntless! Commented by seasoned Tahitians like Kévin Bourez, Matahi Drollet, Kauli Vaast or Ariihoe Tefaafana who share this unique experience, their fear and pride to have faced heights never seen before. The Polynesians have proven that they are the best, that the Teahupoo wave is "made for them". Unforgettable images, interviews and testimonies… It has become an unmissable event for riders and those who love the beauty of the Pacific Islands. No need to be interested in surfing to appreciate spectacular performances. This is a pure wave of pleasure for the eyes. A wave of emotion with these “aito” (heroes in Tahitian) of surfing, who share a part of the Polynesian culture.