Not Available

It's Rhyme Time is a 42 pg rhyme, counting and song picture book and a 2 1/2 hour DVD segmented into 3 age brackets - 0 to 2, 2 & 3 and 4 & 5 years. The DVD has story time, songs and rhymes, it also has stories being read in Vietnamese and Arabic and caters for children and/or families that are hearing impaired with Auslan signings.