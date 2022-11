Not Available

The main event of the evening is a huge fight as 3 time K-1 Grand Prix champion Peter Aerts faces Tyrone Spong in what is being billed as the Benelux Farewell Fight for Aerts (Benelux is the geographic region that includes Belgium and The Netherlands). Originally, this was just billed as his retirement fight, but the change probably means he has another fight or two planned for areas outside this region.