It's Three Strikes, Charlie Brown is from the later phases of the Peanuts TV-special saga. Instead of concentrating on a single story (a la A Charlie Brown Christmas), this half-hour animated effort offers eight separate anecdotes. All are derived from continuities originally presented in Charles Schultz' Peanuts comic strip, and all were first telecast on the Saturday morning TV series The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show. And, re the blanket title, all are unified by a central "baseball" theme. The best sequence in It's Three Strikes, Charlie Brown finds the canine Snoopy assuming a managerial post on the opposing team.