It's Tough to Be a Bug

A 9-minute-long 3D film based on the 1998 Disney·Pixar film A Bug's Life, using theatre lighting, 3-D filming techniques, audio-animatronics and various special effects. Flik an ant, from A Bug's Life, hosts the show and educates the audience on why bugs should be considered friends. It was the first Pixar attraction to open in a Disney park. The attraction opened in Disney's Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort on April 22, 1998, a full seven months before the actual feature debuted in theaters. A second version of the attraction debuted at the opening of Disney California Adventure on February 8, 2001. The version at California Adventure closed permanently on March 19, 2018, as A Bug's Land will be replaced by a Marvel-themed land.