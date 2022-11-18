It's Your Health

Not Available

Tommy Davis asks dentist Dr. Hendricks about his older brother Jim, a star halfback who failed his Annapolis dental examination. The doctor offers good advice, the kind one should share with his friends. Tommy invites his whole gang to hear Dr. Hendricks explain the importance of dental health and how dental disease can be controlled. Dr. Hendricks tells a fascinating story. He talks about mouth hygiene, dental care and the role foods play in protecting dental health. Tommy and his friends learn the facts, and the care of their teeth and health takes on a new, highly important light. As for Jim, he profits, too. The story ends on the note that dental health is essential in health generally, appearance and personality.